Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monroe Capital in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

