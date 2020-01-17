Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MNST stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,623. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,799,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

