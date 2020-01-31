Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 2,493,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,464. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

