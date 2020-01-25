Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.73

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 25140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?