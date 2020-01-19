Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.94.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 4,385,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,268. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

