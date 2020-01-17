Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Montage Resources by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 398,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital upgraded Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

