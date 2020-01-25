Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust (LON:MTE)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,165 ($15.32) and last traded at GBX 1,177.50 ($15.49), 19,286 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182.37 ($15.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,069.86. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 39.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Montanaro European Smaller Co.s Trust Company Profile (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

