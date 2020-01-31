Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Trading Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142.75 ($1.88), approximately 243,969 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,664% from the average daily volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.54 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

The company has a market cap of $236.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.44.

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

