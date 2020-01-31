Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.54

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MTU opened at GBX 141.35 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.84, a current ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.44. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

