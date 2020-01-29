Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $260.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.80. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades