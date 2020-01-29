Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $260.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $260.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

