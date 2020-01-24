Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.27

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.27 and last traded at $257.63, with a volume of 830400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,697,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

