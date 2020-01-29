Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Moog has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.21 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio