Moog (MOG.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Moog to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Moog has set its FY20 guidance at $5.35-5.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moog to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moog stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

MOG.A has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

