Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.21 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Moog has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

