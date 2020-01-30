Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moog in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

MOG.A stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. 4,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Moog has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

