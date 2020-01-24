Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MOG/A traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. 132,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index