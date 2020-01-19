Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) PT Raised to GBX 280

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.71 ($4.22).

MGAM opened at GBX 318.20 ($4.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.67.

In related news, insider Helen Bunch purchased 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection