Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,800. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Sindall Group traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and last traded at GBX 1,782.40 ($23.45), with a volume of 1206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,746 ($22.97).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morgan Sindall Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,631 ($21.45).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,628.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,328.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $807.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

