Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,693.52

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,693.52 ($22.28) and last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.23), with a volume of 921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.31).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morgan Sindall Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,611 ($21.19).

The stock has a market cap of $770.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,588.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,311.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

