Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.12 ($146.65).

Shares of FRA SIE traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €116.06 ($134.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,578 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.13 and its 200-day moving average is €104.04. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

