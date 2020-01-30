Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $60.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

