Morgan Stanley Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $35.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

