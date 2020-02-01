Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $154.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.23. 2,216,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $98.66 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

