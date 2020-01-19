Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $49.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus lifted their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NTAP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NetApp by 177.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 291.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

