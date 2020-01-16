Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $80.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

