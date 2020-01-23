Morgan Stanley Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $68.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,350. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

