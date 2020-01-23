Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $152.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,087. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after buying an additional 801,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,333,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,809,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

