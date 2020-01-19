Morgan Stanley Boosts ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target to $38.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEAL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.06.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

