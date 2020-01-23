Morgan Stanley Boosts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $7.75

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,599,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,256,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,146 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds