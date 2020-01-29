Morgan Stanley Cuts Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $47.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

AMCX stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amc Networks by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

