Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $145.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 23,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

