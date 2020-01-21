Morgan Stanley Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $57.51 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

