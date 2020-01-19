Morgan Stanley Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?