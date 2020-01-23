Morgan Stanley Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.73.

ED stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. 149,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

