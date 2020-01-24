Morgan Stanley Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

