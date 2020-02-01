Morgan Stanley Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $440.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index