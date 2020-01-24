Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $245.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.90. 829,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $262.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds