Morgan Stanley Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $336.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.28.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.30. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $209.99 and a fifty-two week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

