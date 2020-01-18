Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Underweight

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.78.

TSLA opened at $510.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $547.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

