MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com