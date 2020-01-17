Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:MS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.36.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

