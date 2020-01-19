Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.18, 616,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,113,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 620,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?