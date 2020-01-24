Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

ETR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. 31,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,359. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: What is a stock split?

