Morgan Stanley Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $49,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

