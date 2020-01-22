Morgan Stanley Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $70.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MNST. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.44.

MNST traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. 69,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,436,000 after buying an additional 734,404 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 468,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin