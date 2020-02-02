Morgan Stanley Raises Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $274.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments