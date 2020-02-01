Morgan Stanley Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $134.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

