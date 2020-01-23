Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 378,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,702. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

