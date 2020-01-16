Morgan Stanley Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $115.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

